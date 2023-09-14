'Peaceful protest' in Wigan town centre to oppose plans to house asylum seekers in hotel

Watch more videos on Shots!

Last month Wigan Today exclusively revealed Kilhey Court in Standish was closing due to a deal with the Home Office and its asylum seeker accommodation contractor Serco.

There was widespread condemnation and both Wigan Council and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy wrote to the Home Office, calling for it to ditch the plan

Members of the community gathered in Market Place, Standish to take part in a protest against plans to accommodate asylum seekers at Kilhey Court

Objections include Standish already housing asylum seekers at the Britannia Hotel and that Kilhey is too remote from amenities.

A demonstration will be held at 5pm on Wednesday on Believe Square, in Wigan town centre, ahead of a full council meeting.

Ince independent councillor Maureen O’Bern said it would be a “peaceful protest” in a post on Facebook.

She wrote: “This is for concerned residents to ask Wigan Council to take out an injunction against the Home Office decision. It is not for far right or far left groups intent on pushing their own agendas. I would ask they do not attend. All councillors are welcome to attend and speak.”

Labour councillors Terry Mugan and Laura Flynn are working with their colleagues to oppose the plans for Kilhey Court

She continued: “We are losing jobs, amenities, there is pressure on services and safety concerns. If we can't afford to house local people, how can we afford this?”

It follows a demonstration earlier this month which saw hundreds of people gather on Market Place in Standish to oppose the plan.

Representatives of Wigan Stand Up To Racism held a counter-rally, amid concerns the issue could be hijacked by the far-right.

They claim a member of far-right group Patriotic Alternative spoke at the protest – though Coun O’Bern denied being aware of this allegiance in comments on her Facebook page.

Gareth Fairhurst took a petition to 10 Downing Street urging the Government not to house asylum seekers at Kilhey Court

A spokesman for Wigan Stand Up To Racism said: “Patriotic Alternative are an openly fascist group who have been attracted to town by the language used about the people who will be accommodated in Kilhey Court that they are not welcome. Patriotic Alternative do not care about residents’ concerns, they care only about spreading their vile ideology.

“We share the frustrations about lack of resources but blaming migrants isn’t the answer. The last thing Wigan needs is the far right coming to town dividing our communities with their lies and hate. Wigan deserves better than this.”

Meanwhile, Labour councillors for both the Standish with Langtree and Aspull, New Springs and Whelley wards say they have “consistently and strongly” opposed the use of Kilhey Court to house asylum seekers.

They have written to Kilhey Court’s owner Macdonald Hotels, Serco and the Home Office urging them to reconsider.

In a statement, they said: “This decision is something that we as local councillors, nor Wigan Council, do not have control over. It is a decision made by the Home Office and their third-party contractors Serco, entering into a commercial agreement with Macdonald Hotels. In our opinion, entirely the wrong decision.”

Former Standish councillor Gareth Fairhurst travelled to London to hand over a petition, signed by 3,500 people, at 10 Downing Street.

It said: “The venue is not suitable as does not have sufficient links and the community already has a hotel being used for the same purpose. This is the Britannia Hotel in Standish.