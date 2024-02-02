Wigan care home provider backing the sequel of breakthrough book
Anne Holgate, a resident of Norley Hall Care Home, shared the book titled I’m an Autism Brother that is centred around the experiences of her great-grandson Max Smith, which he created with his mother Rebecca.
The book provides advice to the siblings of those with autism by looking at behavioural aspects from Max’s point of view and his relationship with his big sister, Daisy.
The second book will focus on Max’s younger sister Jorgie who is non-verbal and is titled I’m a Big Autism Brother. Millennium Care Group has committed to funding 50 per cent of the book's production costs.
Eight-year-old Max said: “I wanted to do it to inspire people. I’ve read the book to the whole school, even the headteacher!
“With Daisy, it’s hard and with Jorgie, she cries a lot. Mum struggles with Daisy, and I can tell that. It’s not nice for me to see. They both have autism but there are big differences.”
Rebecca highlighted the gap in resources and said: “When Daisy was diagnosed I went online, I managed to get myself a book and resources for Daisy but there was nothing for Max. He was still going through it all, there was nothing to help him.
“I sat down and spoke to him because there was a massive gap. I had the book made just for Max, we’d read it together but I thought this would be really beneficial for others. Some of the messages I get from people about the book's impact brings me to tears.
“Our end goal is for it to be in all the schools and services in the area. It felt like we were so far away from getting the second book out there but with Millennium’s help, it will be with families supporting them sooner than we thought.”
Great-grandmother Anne said: “I think the book is wonderful, it tells everybody about the condition. I certainly didn’t know about autism, and I was a teacher. I’m very proud. The book is so important, and I think it should be in all the schools.”
Since its release in December, I’m an Autism Brother has sold over 200 copies and been distributed to 10 schools and 12 libraries in Wigan and beyond. For more information, or to purchase a book, please visit: www.autismbrother.com