Wigan charity wins a national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan anti-poverty charity has won a national award at the Sustain Chain Awards 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brick, a local anti-poverty charity based at St George’s Church on Water Street, has won a national award at the Institute of Supply Chain Management’s (IoSCM) Sustain Chain Awards 2024.

The event hosted in Newcastle upon Tyne saw the Wigan charity win the award for ‘Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Improvements in the Supply Chain’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The IoSCM said The Brick was awarded for ‘their innovative approach to tackling poverty and reducing waste’.

The Brick won the award for ‘Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Improvements in the Supply Chain’.

A spokesperson said: “By partnering with companies to redirect surplus goods - including essential household items like bedding, cleaning supplies and clothing.

“The Brick by Brick project ensures these products reach people in need rather than ending up as waste.”

The charity helps people facing homelessness and poverty across the Wigan borough access housing, advice and support, as well as running a food community and charity shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said on X: “We are delighted to have won. We were nominated by experts in the industry for our work to redistribute surplus stocks to families in need which has seen us save 1.3m items from going to waste and helping thousands of families across Wigan and GM.”

The charity is currently running as part of the Christmas Appeal in Wigan and Leigh, alongside Daffodils Dreams, Greenmount Projects, and Wigan Council.

The appeal aims to bring ‘warmth and joy to over 300 families in the Wigan and Leigh borough, ensuring no one misses out on the magic of Christmas.