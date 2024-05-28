Wigan chimney sweep business owner heading to USA for international talk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Soot founder to give international talk in Colorado as part of a two day conference.

A Wigan chimney sweep is set to share his expertise with an international audience next month.

David Sudworth, founder of Mr Soot Chimney Sweep, will travel to Colorado to address a two-day conference from June 11-12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024 Midtown Chimney Sweeps Convention will see sweeps from right across the USA converge on Denver for a series of talks.

Mr Soot Chimney Sweep founder David Sudworth is heading to the USA

David, 44, whose company has a HETAS approved training centre on Great George Street, off Wallgate, will lead a presentation on training, recruitment and business.

The following day, his industry colleague Josh Firkins, of London-based H Firkins & Sons, will share his expertise of chimney sweeping and flue integrity testing.

They were invited to Denver by Byron Schramm, owner and founder of Midtown Chimney Sweep franchise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David, a former Byrchall High and Wigan college student, explained: “Byron visited our training centre in Wigan before Christmas. During his visit, I introduced him to Josh, who I have personally learnt a lot from, and he helped give Byron a different perspective on UK sweeping.

"Byron was bowled over with the warm welcome he received in the UK, and wanted us to go to America to teach sweeps out there all about our systems and processes.

“I’ve never visited America so it will be fascinating on a number of levels.

“As I understand it, US sweeps do a lot more inspection work than we do here in the UK, as their homes are timber-framed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, in recent years, we in the UK are doing an increasing amount of inspections as homeowners become more educated on the advantages of thorough checks of their flue systems.