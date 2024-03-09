Wigan chippy celebrates Warriors becoming world champions with mural
A Fine Kettle of Fish in Platt Bridge has had a mural painted on its window of captain Liam Farrell lifting the trophy alongside other players including Liam Marshall and Brad O’Neil.
Customers have been invited to take their pictures with the piece and share them on social media.
Matty Peet’s side claimed a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge title with a 16-12 scoreline over the NRL three-peat champions Penrith Panthers, matching Sydney Roosters’ effort in the competition.
The mural was painted by Wigan-based artist Scott Wilcock, of Snow Graffiti with two cans of snow spray.
Scott is a ful-time airbrush and snow spray artist, creating window art and wall murals both inside and out across the country.
He regularly updates his many followers on his social media platforms and also conducts online tutorials to inspire budding artists.