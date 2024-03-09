Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fine Kettle of Fish in Platt Bridge has had a mural painted on its window of captain Liam Farrell lifting the trophy alongside other players including Liam Marshall and Brad O’Neil.

Customers have been invited to take their pictures with the piece and share them on social media.

Scott Wilcock, artist known as Snow Graffiti, at work on a mural celebrating Wigan Warriors World Club Challenge victory, on the window of A Fine Kettle of Fish

Matty Peet’s side claimed a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge title with a 16-12 scoreline over the NRL three-peat champions Penrith Panthers, matching Sydney Roosters’ effort in the competition.

The mural was painted by Wigan-based artist Scott Wilcock, of Snow Graffiti with two cans of snow spray.

Scott is a ful-time airbrush and snow spray artist, creating window art and wall murals both inside and out across the country.