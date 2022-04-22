Best friends Sarah Lichter and Hayley Lynch opened ladies fashion and footwear outlet Rebellious Rose and Tootsies on Market Street, Hindley, after the third lockdown.

The business duo built up loyal customer bases over the years with their own individual stalls at Westhoughton Market, before joining forces to open the store.

They have been amazed with how well it’s been going, so decided to celebrate with a party for customers in store.

from left, Sarah Lichter and Hayley Lynch owners of Rebellious Rose boutique, Hindley, celebrates the business first anniversary.

Hayley said: “We can’t believe how fast 12 months has gone it’s flown by.

"We opened as restrictions lifted and despite it being the height of Covid we just decided to give it a go.

"We’ve had ups and downs but what’s made it so special is we’ve get to do it together. It’s a dream come true really.

"It’s brilliant to see new and old faces come into store. We held a little event with a red carpet and some prosecco as well as a tombola, raffle, cake and goody bags. We had loads of people come in and support us.”

The pair are very big on mental health support after both Sarah and Hayley have struggled with it in the past.

They have a blue chair in store and encourage anyone to come in for a chat.

The duo have also recently expanded their range and have also created a website.

Hayley added: “We’ve just gone into doing rave and festival wear which is different and we’ve teamed up with nightclubs on this.