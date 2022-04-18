Just three months after work started on the new medical facility in Aspull, its physical structure is starting to take shape with the steel frame in place.

The beginnings of the internal structure are also under way with the installation of the staircases. The coming weeks will see this develop further.

The design of the Aspull Health and Well-being Centre has been collaborative, with the OneMedical Property design team working closely with Aspull Surgery, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Wigan Council and NHS Wigan Borough CCG to create a building that meets the needs of the whole community.

General view of the new Aspull health and wellbeing centre, which is under construction next to the current Aspull health centre

The building has been designed with multi-purpose spaces that are welcoming to all, as well as improved staff facilities.

A key part of the scheme is the legacy it will leave for the village, both with its design and with landscaping around the site, including a community orchard with wildflowers at the front of the building for all to use.

OneMedical Property has worked with the council to turn unused land into a community asset, with residents and community groups encouraged to use the space to connect through gardening and growing local produce.

The next big milestone will be the roof or “topping out”, which will take place in early summer.

Work is set to complete in Autumn

The development is set for completion in early autumn and current patients will continue to receive vital services throughout the programme.

Rachel Beverley-Stevenson, executive chairman and property director at OneMedical Group, said: ‘’We are so proud to be part of a true team effort in getting the Aspull Health and Well-being Centre to this stage and look forward to seeing it take further shape over the coming months.

“This approach ensures that the completed building will be a real community asset and a space where those living in the area can go to get help in being well, staying well and living well; something that is very important to us as an organisation.

“This vision of helping everyone live their healthiest lives and access care in a way that meets their needs is something that is shared by everyone involved with this project and will be visible in the finished building, from the way the spaces are designed and fitted out to how people move around the building, both internally and externally, with the centre connecting to the heart of the community.

“Throughout, we’ve worked hard on partnering with local organisations, individuals and groups led by our end users.

"This has meant the building has been very much designed around the needs of all who will use it, work within it or live alongside it.

"We are excited to be using our experience of user-led evaluation that we will monitor throughout the lifetime of the new centre to show the positive impact well thought out healthcare spaces can have on the well-being of local populations.’’

OneMedical Properties team wants to hear from people and groups interested in getting involved with the community orchard or anyone who wants to learn more about the scheme.