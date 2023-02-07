Paul Wilcock started working for Wilcox Limousines in July 1993 as an apprentice, aged 16.

After some light encouragement from his father, he joined the team with a fascination for vehicles and a strong work ethic — a combination that would see him rise through the ranks and head up production across the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Wilcock, right alongside Managing Director, Jade Wilcox

Paul attributes his success to the hands-on learning and guidance he received as an apprentice, which he described as a “fantastic opportunity and one long-learning experience”.

National Apprenticeship Week (February 6-12) celebrates the achievements of apprentices around the country and the impact they make on communities, businesses and the wider economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilcox Limousines, which is located in Hindley Green, is currently refining its new apprenticeship scheme, which is set to launch later this year and will offer educational opportunities across all aspects of vehicle production.

Paul said: “When I finished school, my father encouraged me to get an apprenticeship and learn a trade.

“Of course, I always valued my father’s opinion and looking back, I wouldn’t change a thing.

"Since being at Wilcox, I have worked my way through the ranks, holding a variety of roles including apprentice, shop floor assistant, paint shop manager, workshop co-ordinator and now production manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can honestly say this has been an incredible journey of learning and progression and I would never be where I am today if I hadn't started as an apprentice.

“I remember the day I started like it was yesterday. I met with a friend at 8.45am, who also got a job at the factory – there were six of us in total.

"Of course, it was daunting, but the comradery was there right from the off — and a bacon buttie at 10am certainly helped calm the nerves!

"Wilcox Limousines is a family-run business and that was obvious from the start. I have always had a voice here and there really is no ceiling in terms of progression — as long as you have the right attitude and work ethic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those considering an apprenticeship, Paul said: “If you are passionate about something and an apprenticeship opportunity is put in front of you, I can’t recommend it enough.

"There is no better way to gain hands-on experience and you feel like a valued member of the team right from the off.

"There is a lot of pressure on young people to go to university or college these days, however, that is certainly not the only way to have a great career and there are some amazing opportunities out there.”

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham encouraged anyone interested in kickstarting their career to consider an apprenticeship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free virtual and in-person events have been taking place across Greater Manchester this National Apprenticeship Week.

He said: “Apprenticeships are for everybody no matter your age or background, they are a great way to learn on the job while gaining a qualification and developing your career opportunities.