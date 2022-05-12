Wigan community kitchen revamped as house-builder provides grants for good causes

House-builder Redrow initially offered four grants of £500 to organisations based in, or serving, the area around its new Oakwood Fields development in Lowton.

But after receiving a high number of applications, Redrow Lancashire upped the total pot to £3,000.

Joan Wright, Sue Watson and Cath Kay, volunteers at Lowton St Mary’s Community Hall

Sales director Sian Pitt said: “We were blown away by the number of applicants for this community grant.

“There are so many great causes, organisations and groups in this area doing wonderful work to support the community that we knew we had to help as much as we could.

“These community grants are designed to support small projects at the heart of local life that can potentially make a big difference.”

One of the successful applicants was St Mary’s Charitable Trust, which asked for money to decorate the kitchen at Lowton St Mary’s Community Hall.

Alan Kirkman, chairman of trustees, said: “We were informed about the grant as the community kitchen was in desperate need of a redecoration and it is used by a wide section of the community, including weekly ‘coffee and chat’ events.

“We are very grateful to Redrow for this grant, which will help to improve this facility so many more people can continue use and enjoy the space for events and meet ups.”