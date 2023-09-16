Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fur Clemt, a food membership scheme based on Montrose Avenue is to launch its wellness suite after receiving funding from Wigan Council as well as the Access Community Foundation.

The suite will include a fully furnished gym and massage facilities to maximise the health benefits it will provide residents after teaming up with North Wigan and Wigan Central Primary Care Networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thegrouping of General Practices will ensure that the new facilities can be used to deliver health checks, screening advice and support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katy Brittain with Jo Willmott, director of social care and transformation at Wigan Council

Anne Humphreys, quality nurse manager at North Wigan and Wigan Central Primary Care Networks, said: “When you think about health, you might think of doctor visits and medicine but health is about more than that.

“North Wigan and Wigan Central Primary Care Networks aim to improve overall health in ways we may not have come across before. One of our aims is to partner with colleagues in the community to allow patients access to healthcare in different environments.

“Working with Fur Clemt has allowed us to forge strong partnerships to offer Wigan residents something new in helping keep themselves healthy in a variety of ways. Health checks, screening, advice and support can be found in one place in the heart of the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was constructed by JJH Building contractors after Fur Clemt secured £21,938 from Wigan Council to build the new facilities at their existing premises.

The wellbeing facility will come into operation later this month. Initially it will be available through referrals but with a view to opening up to all members of the community in the future.

Katy Brittain of Fur Clemt said: “We are dedicated to improving the local community’s wellbeing by providing a comprehensive range of wellness service, through offerings such as gym sessions, massage therapy, hair dressing and health screenings. We also hope these new facilities will enhance physical and mental wellbeing by promoting relaxation, self-care and early detection of health concerns.

“We hope to foster a healthier and happier community. Together we can create an environment that prioritises wellness and supports individuals in leading fulfilling lives. The suite will be ready to be used fully by September however people can already access the health checks on site.

“We will work alongside North Wigan and Wigan Central Primary Care networks to recognise who needs the support before we open to the rest of the community.”