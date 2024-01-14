A charity has thanked the public for the donation of Christmas trees following the festive period. And it’s good to see them not going to waste – even if they are a goat’s breakfast!

My Life Legacy, in Standish, asked residents to donate their trees following the festive season hat could be put to use by the animals there.

And, as the picture shows, some of the four-legged residents really appreciated them.

My Life had shared its appreciation for the communities donations

In a social media post, the charity said: “Thank you for all the positivity from our local community and the donations of Christmas trees. We are now not collecting anymore as we think the animals have enough for a massive adventure.”

My Life aims to make lives better for people of all ages who require support in order to live a good life.