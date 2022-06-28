Wigan companies urged to enter Greater Manchester Business Awards - as the borough ones aren't returning

But instead, its organiser Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce has absorbed it into the city-region-wide competition.

And so Wigan enterprises are now being invited to enter the GMCC Excellence Awards.

They recognise the contribution and success of member organisations across all 10 boroughs of Greater Manchester.

Businesses have until July 22 to enter

The awards will showcase and celebrate business achievements and resilience, highlighting businesses, leaders and teams who have demonstrated success within their industries and communities.

All entries received will also be submitted to The British Chambers of Commerce Awards providing entrants with the opportunity to be recognised at a national level.

Winners will be announced at an awards evening in October.

To enter the GMCC Excellence Awards, please download the entry form here.

If you have any queries, please contact the Awards team via [email protected]

The Awards Categories include:

Entrepreneurial Success - Demonstrate the successful creation of a business from creation to current trading achievements. Be sure to describe any obstacles or failures that contributed to the ultimate success of the company. We want to know about innovation and creativity, as well as your growth, any journey highlights or major milestones surpassed.

Exporting Excellence - We want to hear from global superstars, whether you’re an experienced exporter or have recently expanded into new markets. Have you increased productivity, sales revenue or profitability by tapping into new markets? Become more innovative - either in your processes or development of new products and/or services? Combatted the risk of depending on domestic market sales? Battled the Brexit storm and come out stronger?

Green and Sustainable Strategy - Greater Manchester aims to be Carbon Neutral by 2038 – are you ahead of the curve? Can you demonstrate tried and tested environmentally focused practices that are not only saving the planet but improving your output and profitability? Is sustainability the heart of your company values? Tell us about any major changes you have made to disrupt your industry norm and become ‘Green’.

Business Diversification - Are you a master of change? Or have the last 12 months catapulted you into new revenue streams you never would have thought of? Tell us how you have adapted or completely redirected your strategy and how it's paid off when it comes to profits, market share, growth/ recruitment or crisis management.

Diversity and Inclusion - Does your business drive positive change when it comes to the workforce, your supply chain and your workplace policies? Can you demonstrate that your organisation provides equal opportunities? What policies or strategies have you put in place to ensure complete eradication of prejudice or discrimination in your organisation? Most importantly tell us your success stories or HR triumphs!

Learning and Development - In this new category we are looking for a business that has shown how their approach to the learning and development of their team has enhanced their business performance. Can you explain how you have implemented this and the effect it has had on business performance? Are the implementations sustainable and what makes you stand apart from the rest?

Scale-Up Business - A new one for the rapid growth businesses. Has your business demonstrated exceptional levels of growth? Can you detail the business’ vision for continued growth over the next three to five years? Are the plans financially sustainability? Tell us how you made it work and why you deserve to be crowned the most impressive Scale-up business of the year.