A care home company in Wigan has teamed up with a local primary school to bring festive joy to the community.

Home Instead Leigh has collaborated with Golborne Community Primary School to help with the annual Be a Santa gift-giving campaign. Christmas can be a challenging time for older people, with many left alone and isolated, missing out on the festivities and social connections that some of us take for granted.

In a bid to make the season that little bit brighter, pupils and families have donated presents for older people as part of the scheme.

Dan Fox-kent from Home Instead Leigh with Wigan Athletic Community Trust

Staff at Golborne Community Primary School said: “Our children recognise the importance of being good citizens within the community of Golborne and are always looking for ways to support their local area. The children love to promote positive mental well-being for all generations, so our pupils and parents were delighted to have the opportunity to be a part of spreading joy to the elderly in the festive season.”

The Home Instead elves have put together hampers which will be distributed to local care homes and Wigan Armed Forces Community HQ – a not-for-profit organisation providing a safe space for the Armed Forces Community to belong, become socially included and access better life chances.

Commenting on the heart-warming Christmas campaign, co-owner of Home Instead Leigh, Georgia Pennington, said, “At Home Instead we know the holiday season can be especially difficult for older people spending it alone.

“This is our first year doing ‘Be a Santa’, and it’s rewarding to know we are making a difference in the community. A huge thank you to Golborne Community Primary School for getting involved, your support really will put a smile on someone’s face this Christmas.”