Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nice-Pak International, which has a huge plant at Westwood Park, won the Make UK North West Health, Safety and Wellbeing Award and now will go on to the national finals to be held in London in January.

The award was given to acknowledge its “extensive and relentless efforts” to focus on health and safety, in particular through the implementation of a “safe hands” campaign to reduce the number of hand injuries ultimately with a ”zero harm” objective.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nice Pak team

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employees of all levels have been involved directly with a concise message and the use of communication tools, the successful campaign is being implemented across the companies other facilities in Flint and Germany.

Judges of the ceremony said: “This award is the brilliant result of empowering employees. Proactive communication and collaboration tools for Health & Safety for improving hand safety awareness and education. Their safety awareness and education, contributed to the reduction of harm events and subsequently move towards our Zero Harm strategic objective.”

Fiona McLachlan, Nice-Pak’s group health and safety manager, said: “The health, safety and well-being of our people are at the forefront of everything we do.

"This achievement does not occur without unwavering commitment from our teams, so I would like to pay thanks for their hard work and enthusiasm throughout the safe hands campaign.