The Deal for Business programme has already seen 300 local enterprises sign up to be revamped in the first 12 months of operation, representing 28 different sectors including construction, health and social care, retail and hospitality.

Through the Deal, the council commits to connecting businesses with recruitment and training opportunities, providing peer-to-peer support and an online directory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members then play their part by recruiting locally as much as possible and investing into the local supply chains.

Deal for Business has celebrated a year in which it has helped 300 local enterprises

Coun David Molyneux MBE, Leader of Wigan Council, said “The Deal for Business was originally launched in 2015, and we worked with the local Business Consortium to co-design this new offer to make sure it works for our local businesses.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to the businesses that have worked with us over this past year. These are unprecedently difficult times for businesses, who are still recovering from the impact of the pandemic and now facing the cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Deal for Business is a valued source of support, and represents working together to do business in a way that also has a positive impact on our local community, and create a fairer borough with opportunities for all. I am really looking forward to seeing what year two brings.”

Members are encouraged to connect with each other, creating strong relationships across the borough with gold, silver and bronze membership levels awarded to each business.

A total of 28 different sectors including construction, health and social care, retail and hospitality have benefited from the scheme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At its heart, the flagship scheme is about shared values; the council and local businesses working together for the benefit of all.

Rob Brennan from Design Plumbing Services Ltd, who signed up to the Deal for Business in early 2022, said “Since joining, we’ve been able to tap into some great support tools and I’ve attended networking events organised by the council’s Business Growth Team, which has helped me to grow my business and take on an apprentice.

“For anyone wondering what the Deal for Business has to offer, I would just say – send that initial email or make that initial phone call as the team are there to support, signpost and offer their knowledge."

Each member plays their part by recruiting locally as much as they can

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Radley from DMR Training and Consultancy, said: “The values and vision of the Deal for Business made it an easy decision to sign up; our core objective is to help people progress in their careers and lives, and the Council’s intent to address inequality and create a fairer borough with greater opportunities for all fits perfectly with that.

“What’s good for Wigan borough is good for our business, and I am always really pleased to work our with local community and build community wealth for us all.

“A great example of the strength of this partnership has been Barclays Bank in Thread & Yard, our co-working space, two days a week.

"The Council was alerted that Barclays were closing their branch and looking to maintain a presence in Leigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were able to make that happen within weeks, and help keep this service for those who do not like to bank online."