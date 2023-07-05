News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death

Wigan Council named a ‘Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer’

Wigan Council has been recognised as one of the country’s top 100 apprenticeship employers: the only local authority to receive the accolade in 2023.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

The rankings are produced each year by the Department for Education using independent research, considering the number of apprenticeship places and the range of roles made available.

Wigan Council is ranked 82nd on the list that includes both public and private sector organisations.

Read More
13 lost Wigan institutions that locals remember fondly - including Poole's Pies
Wigan Council is ranked 82nd on the top 100 apprenticeship employe list that includes both public and private sector organisationsWigan Council is ranked 82nd on the top 100 apprenticeship employe list that includes both public and private sector organisations
Wigan Council is ranked 82nd on the top 100 apprenticeship employe list that includes both public and private sector organisations
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Council leader David Molyneux said: “We are extremely proud to be part of this list and I am delighted that our work to develop and support apprenticeships here at Wigan Council has been endorsed in this way.

“In 2021, we pledged to create 100 new apprenticeship and graduate jobs within town hall. We met this target the following year- two years ahead of schedule- and pledged another 100 over three years.”

The Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers celebrates England’s outstanding apprenticeship employers in 2023, recognising their commitment to creating new apprenticeships, the diversity of their apprentices, and the number of apprentices who successfully achieve their apprenticeships.

The rankings are produced annually by the Department for Education, in partnership with High Fliers Research, who independently assess and rank the nation’s top apprenticeship employers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alison Mckenzie-Folan, Chief Executive at Wigan Council, added “I know how much our apprentices add to what we can achieve on behalf of local residents. They are a real win: win for people looking to start or change their careers and for us as an employer.

“At the moment, we have members of Team Wigan on over 40 different apprenticeships- from plasterers, plumbers and property maintenance, social work, accountancy and data analysis, to business administration and customer services.

“Apprenticeships give people the opportunity to join us on their career path or improve their skills; all learning while they earn.”

Wigan Council is also helping local businesses to take on an apprentice and reap the benefits, with grant funding available through the ‘Future Apprentices for Business’ scheme. To find out more please visit, www.wigan.gov.uk/FutureApprenticesForBusiness

Related topics:Wigan CouncilEngland