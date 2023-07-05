The rankings are produced each year by the Department for Education using independent research, considering the number of apprenticeship places and the range of roles made available.

Wigan Council is ranked 82nd on the list that includes both public and private sector organisations.

Council leader David Molyneux said: “We are extremely proud to be part of this list and I am delighted that our work to develop and support apprenticeships here at Wigan Council has been endorsed in this way.

“In 2021, we pledged to create 100 new apprenticeship and graduate jobs within town hall. We met this target the following year- two years ahead of schedule- and pledged another 100 over three years.”

The Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers celebrates England’s outstanding apprenticeship employers in 2023, recognising their commitment to creating new apprenticeships, the diversity of their apprentices, and the number of apprentices who successfully achieve their apprenticeships.

The rankings are produced annually by the Department for Education, in partnership with High Fliers Research, who independently assess and rank the nation’s top apprenticeship employers.

Alison Mckenzie-Folan, Chief Executive at Wigan Council, added “I know how much our apprentices add to what we can achieve on behalf of local residents. They are a real win: win for people looking to start or change their careers and for us as an employer.

“At the moment, we have members of Team Wigan on over 40 different apprenticeships- from plasterers, plumbers and property maintenance, social work, accountancy and data analysis, to business administration and customer services.

“Apprenticeships give people the opportunity to join us on their career path or improve their skills; all learning while they earn.”