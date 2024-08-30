Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A support service tailored to individual businesses’ needs and circumstances is on offer through a Wigan Council scheme with a promise it could take the enterprise “to the next level.”

The Inspiring Innovation programme launched earlier this year, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), and dozens of businesses – from start-ups through to established firms - are already signed up.

The personalised support remains available with residents encouraged to get in touch to find out more.

Front row L-R: Aidan Thatcher (Wigan Council), Councillor David Molyneux (Leader of Wigan Council), Patricia Evans (Wigan Council), Charlotte Ollerton (Inventya), Jason Huyton (Palatine Paints), Margie Simm (Merch 360), Hannah (Groundup Digital), Claire Burnham (Wigan Council) Back row L-R: Andrew Kent (Inventya), Steve Smith (Inventya)

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux, said: “The programme is ideal for creative and business-minded residents who want to either start their own venture or would appreciate advice on how to take their existing organisations forward.

“Helping borough-based businesses and encouraging start-up initiatives is a priority for the council and developments such as the Civic in Wigan town centre are going to provide flexible bases for these sorts of firms.

“It’s an exciting time to be a business in our borough and we’d encourage anyone with an interest to consider the Inspiring Innovation programme.”

The Inspiring Innovation programme brings together Wigan Council and Inventya, a North West-based innovation consultancy.

More than 30 businesses are already involved, ranging from childcare organisations to engineering firms, manufacturing to graphic design, and digital marketing to fine art, with a number of unique initiatives helped with business plans and strategy.

Sam Marshall of Snippit Mirrors said: "The Inventya support programme has been really influential on aligning our business aims and objectives together at a crucial point in our growth.

“The programme is structured not to give the answers but to dig out and calibrate around the answers you already have as an entrepreneur. Having been involved in several Startup support schemes, both government and private funded, this programme really has stood out among the best."

Inventya's Business and Entrepreneur Advisor Steve Smith, said: “The business community across Wigan borough is always incredibly warm and welcoming, with loads of ideas and energy. It is a real privilege to support such great people on their business journey'. "

John Moffat, joint managing director at Capital&Centric, said: “Our transformation of Civic is under way, turning the redundant brutalist building into a design-led hub for growing businesses.

"With the council’s support, Wigan is a brilliant place to have a base and scale a business.

“Civic will be right at the heart of the town centre, a creative space that fosters connections between like-minded, ambitious businesses.

"We’re already having conversations with potential occupiers and are keen to hear from those who want all the amenities and high-quality design you get from a city centre spot, but right here in Wigan.”

To find out more and register your interest, visit: inventya.com/wigan-business-inspiring-innovation