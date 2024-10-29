Wigan councillors have launched a campaign to save a post office which is due to close.

Hawkley Hall Post Office, on Carr Lane, is scheduled to shut on Saturday, December 7 after the postmaster retires.

The nearest alternative branch will be Goose Green Post Office, inside Morrisons Daily on Clapgate Lane.​

However this is not on the same bus route, making it difficult to get there for pensioners and those who do not drive.

Worsley Mesnes councillors with MP Josh Simons

The Post Office has said it is hoping the closure will be temporary while it finds alternative premises, but people are not hopeful it will return.

A Hawkley Hall resident, who did not want to be identified, said: "I can't see them finding another postmaster or even a shop now that’s closing too.

"After all that Mr Bates v the Post Office trouble, who wants to run a post office these days?

"But residents don't have a problem with the post office staff. We need them. They are an important part of a community and the next nearest shops are too far away, especially for older people."

Now Worsley Mesnes councillors, alongside Makerfield MP Josh Simons, have launched the Keep a Post Office Service Within Hawkley Hall campaign and are urging residents to offer their support.

They believe its closure will significantly impact the community, referring to the post office as a “social hub for fostering connections and support among residents” with many residents relying on it for essential services that are not easily accessible elsewhere.

They also said: “The loss of this facility will create unnecessary hardship for those who depend on it.”

Their petition has already received 200 signatures.

A social media post by councillors Dave Hurst, Paul Molyneux and Helen O’Neill said: “We are calling on Post Office Ltd to prioritise the reinstatement of a Post Office service in our community and explore all avenues for establishing a new facility as soon as possible.

“If you’d like to support our cause, please visit any of the following local businesses to sign the petition: Cain’s Butchers, Mo’s Barbers, Galloways, Nisa Local at Hawkley Hall – formerly Co-op, Hawkley Pharmacy and The Hawk.”

People can also sign the petition online at www.change.org/p/keep-a-post-office-service-in-hawkley-hall