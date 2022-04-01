And Ince-based Pasco Spices is gearing up to see those exports grow even more in the months and years to come.

The Wigan firm saw its European exports grow by 25 per cent for year ending 30th Sept 2021, after demands for its authentic Indian products increased.

Export growth continues to be a key strategy for the business.

Officials from Defra get a tour of the Pasco factory on Makerfield Way, Ince

Maggan Khade, its managing director, said: “The Pasco brand has developed a strong European customer base both pre and post-Brexit, which has minimised the sales risks Brexit could have brought.”

Pasco Foods are manufacturers of authentic Indian cooking sauces, cooking pastes, pickles and chutneys, developed from closely guarded family recipes.

It was established in the early 1990s and for many years went under many people’s radars because it mainly catered for the hospitality industry. But over the years its brand has become very familiar on supermarket shelves too.