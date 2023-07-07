Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue was among the VIP guests at the Wigan Cycle Project event.

Mark Harrison, from Ashton, used to import tricycles used by ice cream sellers and other traders, but was badly affected by Britain leaving the EU.

Wigan Cycle Project celebrates its first anniversary

He needed to do something different and so turned his attention to bicycles with the launch last summer of Wigan Cycle Project, based in Hindley.

He finds bikes at the borough’s household waste recycling centre or receives them as donations, before fixing them up and selling them for a small fee.

Mark says his project is good for the environment because there is a much smaller carbon footprint in refurbishing an existing bike than importing a new one from abroad.

And because they are so inexpensive, a lot more people can obtain them and keep fit on them.

Mark comes across a lot of bikes and often finds items thrown away despite simply needing a clean-up and small repairs.

He said: “Some of the bikes that go to the tip are ridiculous. People will throw anything away. Some just needed cleaning up and a new chain on and they were good to go.”

Each bicycle has a suggested donation price, with some starting from just £5, making them affordable to many.

He also sells parts, such as tyres, for just 50p each.

Ms Fovargue said: “Cycling is a simple but great way for people young or old to keep healthy but sadly not everyone has access to a bike. But help is on hand via The Wigan Cycle Project and I hope that local people will visit and see what’s on offer and I wish Mark and his team every success going forward.”

Hindley councillor Paul Blay has been helping Mark with his project and was also at the celebration.

He said: “"Mark at the Wigan Cycle Project has brought affordable bikes to our communities. This allows cheap transport and helps keeps our residents both fit and healthy, a real win win.