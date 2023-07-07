News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man admits to picking up a prostitute in South Wales

A Wigan 46-year-old has appeared in court to admit picking up a prostitute in a South Wales city.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Jul 2023, 08:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 08:08 BST

Jamie Yeates, of Wentworth Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, stood before Newport justices to plead guilty to “soliciting another for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street/public place.”

The hearing was told the offence took place on Francis Drive in the city on May 18.

Francis Road, Newport, where Jamie Yeates was caught soliciting a prostituteFrancis Road, Newport, where Jamie Yeates was caught soliciting a prostitute
Francis Road, Newport, where Jamie Yeates was caught soliciting a prostitute
Yeates was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £26 victim services surcharge.