Wigan man admits to picking up a prostitute in South Wales
A Wigan 46-year-old has appeared in court to admit picking up a prostitute in a South Wales city.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Jul 2023, 08:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 08:08 BST
Jamie Yeates, of Wentworth Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, stood before Newport justices to plead guilty to “soliciting another for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street/public place.”
The hearing was told the offence took place on Francis Drive in the city on May 18.
Yeates was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £26 victim services surcharge.