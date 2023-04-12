Father-of-one Tom Ashcroft launched Infinitau in November and runs it alongside his job as an engineer for a railway consultant company.

He created the brand to combine his love for the gym and desire to set up his own business, while he is also hoping to inspire people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom, who lives in Pemberton, said: “I’ve always been interested by the gym and interested in owning my own business, so I decided to put those two things together and create an activewear brand.

Tom Ashcroft

“There’s not necessarily a gap in the market, but it is quite big at the moment and I want to encourage people to go into the gym and workout for health, wellness and well-being.

"I think that lifting weights is one of the best ways to stay healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It gives people more mental clarity, it keeps people motivated and keeps them in a routine.”

Infinitau creates activewear suitable for weightlifting

Tom put plenty of thought into the name of his business and believes Infinitau was the perfect choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "The name comes from two words – ‘infinity’ and ‘Tau’ (the Greek letter). ‘Infinity’ represents your journey of always improving, infinitely trying to improve. The ‘Tau’ (in maths) is the circumference of a circle. The circle represents going through the same circle all the time, improving and getting better each time.

“Together it’s all about getting better through weightlifting and the health benefits it provides.”

Infinitau provides clothing that is durable and caters for the needs of gym-goers.

It offers a wide range of weightlifting activewear, including leggings, shorts, tank tops and T-shirts, as well as water bottles and fitness routines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom also aims to create a like-minded community among gym-goers, who are passionate about fitness, health and personal growth.

He has already received a large number of positive comments and hopes as his business continues to grow, he will be able to focus on it full-time in future.

Tom said: “It’s a fairly new brand but I’m at the point now where I’m open for business.

"I’ve been going to the gym since I was like 16 and I’m 30 now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve always wanted to have my own business and create something myself.

"When you read books on how to build your own business, it says create something that is interesting for you. Going to the gym has been one of the only things in my life that I’ve been consistent with for a period of time so it just makes sense for me.

"It’s exciting, I’ve got some really really good feedback off people with the products and I’m starting to ramp up the content and getting sales.

"It’s a slow starter as you can imagine, because there is bigger brands out there that are more household names. But it’s starting to look more positive on the outset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad