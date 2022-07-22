Parky’s Pics, in Ince, has been selected as the dessert partner “by official appointment” for the club.
Kayley and Scott Parkinson, owners of the movie-themed shop, already have lots of ideas for working with Latics in the new partnership.
Scott said: “We can use the new logo they have launched and it’s already in the shop as a sticker. We are entitled to 10 tickets a season and we are going to use them for giveaways. They work with us and advertise us too. We had the idea of buying a shirt and trying to get it signed.”
The pair hope the new title will give the business a boost and are already selling Believe brownies to tie-in with the partnership.
Scott said: “It’s a really good opportunity for us to boost our orders.”