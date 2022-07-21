Wigan Athletic’s £129.5m fantasy football squad value compared to QPR & more

The new season begins next week.

Wigan Athletic have been patient with their recruitment as they prepare for the new season.

The Latics are back in the Championship after winning the League One title and take on Preston North End at the DW Stadium next weekend in their first game.

They have made their first signing of the summer this week in the form of right-back Ryan Nyambe.

The defender has arrived on a free transfer following his departure from fellow second tier club Blackburn Rovers.

Leam Richardson has given trio Adam Long, Jordan Jones and Gavin Massey the green light to leave the club this summer to help trim down his squad size.

The ‘Tics have managed to keep hold of key players like Will Keane and Callum Lang so far in this window which is a boost going into the new campaign.

How does Wigan’s squad value on fantasy football compare to their new league rivals? We take a look, courtesy of Gaffr:

1. 24. Millwall Overall squad value: £104m, Number of players: 18, Average player value: £5.8m, Most valuable player: Zain Flemming (£7.5m)

2. 23. Reading Overall squad value: £106m, Number of players: 21, Average player value: £5m, Most valuable player: Lucas Joao (£7.5m)

3. 22. QPR Overall squad value: £107.5m, Number of players: 21, Average player value: £5.1m, Most valuable player: Chris Willock (£8.5m)

4. 21. Blackburn Overall squad value: £107.5m, Number of players: 19, Average player value: £5.7m, Most valuable player: Ben Brereton-Diaz (£10m)