Wigan digital agency celebrates 25 years in business
Bd2 based on Kenyon Road in Wigan marked the occasion with a barbecue at its offices with current and former employees as well as family and friends.
A retrospective book and 25 year video has also been produced to mark the achievement.
The company was founded in 1998 by Will Bentley, a fully chartered designer, to meet a growing demand for design for screen and website development, as well as creative marketing and brand identity concepts.
Former Deanery Higher School pupil Will took an art and design foundation course at Wigan College before going on to study for his degree in graphic design at what is now The University of Central Lancashire.
After graduating he started a sole trader design business in Wigan before setting up bd2 as a Limited Company back in 1998.
Bd2 specialises in business to business ecommerce and content managed website platforms, as well as bespoke software development.
It provides a range of creative, marketing and technical services to support this, with a team made up of designers, marketers, software developers, software testers and project managers.
This combination of creative and technical services continues to motivate Will and his team
Will said: “I still find it enormously rewarding to see the impact of our ideas, whether that’s in design or software development, on the companies we work with.
"I take great pride in the value we’ve been able to add to their businesses over the years and the growth we’ve helped them achieve.
"Creating and launching websites that have gone on to handle hundreds of millions of pounds of sales is immensely satisfying and it’s why many of our clients have worked with us long term - some for the full 25 years!
“A company like bd2 is only as good as its people, and I’ve been privileged to work with some really talented individuals whose abilities, knowledge and experience are behind the success of the projects we’ve delivered.
"I’m enormously grateful for their contributions over the years and it’s been great to meet up with some of those who have supported bd2 on the journey.”