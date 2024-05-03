Wigan doggy day care features in small business network created by Dragons Den star
Golden Leash in Hindley was featured on Small Business Sunday (SBS) after which is one of the leading business networks in the UK with more than 4,000 active members.
Each week, Theo Paphitis welcomes six small businesses which tweet, comment or post an image on social media tagging Theo describing their businesses to the #SBS community.
Every Monday night at 8pm, Theo announces his favourites who are then re-tweeted or re-posted.
As he has a large social media following, this provides a massive boost to the chosen winners who also gain access to a network of like-minded small and micro businesses in the UK.
Golden Leash runs a breakfast club, afternoon club and full day camp for small and medium sized breeds.
They pride themselves on creating a welcome space for owners as well as fostering positive relationships with each dog.
Owner Suzanne Aspinall said: “We also open our doggy day care exclusively to the dogs that come each week and they can stay over night.
"They are already used to the house, myself and their friends.
"We’ve been licensed now for three years, we’ve got our own activity jar where the dogs can pick a ticket out and they include things like school trips to the park and various other enrichment activities.
"They get the school bus included so I pick them up and we go on lots of walks.
"I pitched my business to Theo Paphitis from Dragons Den and he looks at your business, what you do, your socials and your website.
"My pitch was around the work we do especially with the nervous dogs or who might be a little bit nervous of bigger spaces.
"It works really well because we’re home-based so they can form friendships together and they get used to the pattern of the dogs that they are with.
"So you submit your pitch on a Sunday and then Theo will pick his winner.
"We won the small business award and we get to go and meet him and collect our award at his business conference where you can connect and learn from the best.
