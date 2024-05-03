Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Golden Leash in Hindley was featured on Small Business Sunday (SBS) after which is one of the leading business networks in the UK with more than 4,000 active members.

Each week, Theo Paphitis welcomes six small businesses which tweet, comment or post an image on social media tagging Theo describing their businesses to the #SBS community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every Monday night at 8pm, Theo announces his favourites who are then re-tweeted or re-posted.

As he has a large social media following, this provides a massive boost to the chosen winners who also gain access to a network of like-minded small and micro businesses in the UK.

Golden Leash runs a breakfast club, afternoon club and full day camp for small and medium sized breeds.

They pride themselves on creating a welcome space for owners as well as fostering positive relationships with each dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzanne Aspinall pictured with Betsy.

Owner Suzanne Aspinall said: “We also open our doggy day care exclusively to the dogs that come each week and they can stay over night.

"They are already used to the house, myself and their friends.

"We’ve been licensed now for three years, we’ve got our own activity jar where the dogs can pick a ticket out and they include things like school trips to the park and various other enrichment activities.

"They get the school bus included so I pick them up and we go on lots of walks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzanne pitched her business to Theo Paphitis on his Small Business Sunday Twitter (also known as X) account and won a place in the Small Business Sunday awards business conference

"I pitched my business to Theo Paphitis from Dragons Den and he looks at your business, what you do, your socials and your website.

"My pitch was around the work we do especially with the nervous dogs or who might be a little bit nervous of bigger spaces.

"It works really well because we’re home-based so they can form friendships together and they get used to the pattern of the dogs that they are with.

"So you submit your pitch on a Sunday and then Theo will pick his winner.