Atherton-based Ash Integrated Services, which specialises in mechanical and electrical engineering, has worked under strict conservation conditions to undertake the complex project, with the electrical team on site for 20 weeks, following a fire which caused significant damage to the Haltemprice chapel in October 2020.

It included a full rewiring of the lighting and power facilities as well as the installation of a fire safety system at the East Yorkshire site, which will now allow families to return there.

Shown is Antony Grace, director of Ash Integrated Services. He is highlighting the great electrical works completed by Ash Integrated Services at Haltemprice Crematorium which is a Grade-1 listed building that suffered major damage in a fire. Images Copyright ©Darren Casey DCimaging

Ash was appointed by Dignity PLC, which owns and operates the site, as part of a scheme to recondition the building.

Antony Grace, co-founder and director of Ash, said: “It’s been a very challenging job, as you would expect working on a Grade-I listed building, however, the project ran smoothly.

“It was a technical challenge and we worked closely with all parties to ensure any proposed work was acceptable under the conditions.

“We installed new power supplies to the crematorium for elements including heating, lighting, machinery, and safety circuits complete with emergency stop buttons, while also linking it to the ventilation systems.

“This means if there is a fire, the ventilation cuts out so the fire isn’t fuelled by oxygen, which mitigates the chance of another significant fire.

“In addition, we installed power and cables to allow for funeral services to be streamed across the world.”

Sarah Learmont, business development project manager at The Crematorium and Memorial Group, said: “A huge thank you to Ash for helping us to re-open, the team should feel proud of what we have achieved together to restore the chapel and give the families of Hull somewhere very special to hold their cremation.”

Haltemprice Crematorium opened in 1998 following an extensive refurbishment of the former De la Pole Hospital chapel.

Much of the building's original features have been retained with traditional craftsmanship blended with new features, including seasoned roof timbers and mellow brickwork.