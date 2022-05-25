Hunt for green-fingered thieves stealing from WIgan village's floral displays

Shevington in Bloom organisers say flowers were recently taken from a display on the corner of Shevington Lane and Church Lane.

They were replaced but it was reported on Tuesday May 24 that they too have gone.

Anyone with knowledge of the thefts should report them to the police

A spokesperson said: “We would never remove plants from these beds, so could we ask if you see anyone taking plants that you message us with a description.”