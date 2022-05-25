Hunt for green-fingered thieves stealing from WIgan village's floral displays

Shevington in Bloom organisers say flowers were recently taken from a display on the corner of Shevington Lane and Church Lane.
They were replaced but it was reported on Tuesday May 24 that they too have gone.
A spokesperson said: “We would never remove plants from these beds, so could we ask if you see anyone taking plants that you message us with a description.”
Alternatively ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.