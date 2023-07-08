On the BEng (Hons) mechanical and manufacturing engineering top-up degree, 60 per cent of students achieved a first class grade.

The BEng (Hons) electrical and electronic engineering top-up degree students also had similar successful grades with 80 per cent of the group gaining either a 2:1 or above; with six achieving first class.

Mechanical design engineer at National Nuclear Laboratory, Jake Holt, gained the highest mark in his BEng (Hons) mechanical and manufacturing engineering top-up degree

Degree apprentice Alex Cathie gained a first-class honours degree in electrical and electronic engineering. The senior CE&I designer at Cavendish Nuclear was delighted with his result.

Alex said: “I am extremely happy with this result and it feels really good to have achieved this with the effort I put into these studies. It’s a significant personal and professional milestone hit in my career and I’m looking forward to using the knowledge gained from the course and implementing this into my day job. A massive thanks to the college for all the support over the past few years.”

Alex won Apprentice of the Year in the Higher Education – Nuclear Engineering category at the college’s Apprenticeship Awards evening.

“I am delighted that I have achieved this result after plenty of hard work over the duration of the course,” said Jake.

“The course has provided me with key analytical and engineering knowledge that will be vital as I progress in my career as an engineer.

“The range of facilities at the college proved a useful learning aid in the units completed and helped understand the real world application of numerous topics.”

Head of Higher Education, Ursula Hoyles, added: “Congratulations to all of our students. Their hard work has paid off. Each of them will have many opportunities in front of them and we can see that they will go onto forge exceptional careers within the engineering industry.

