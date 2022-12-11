Interact Contact Centres, based at Trencherfield Mill alongside the Leeds Liverpool canal in Wigan, won bronze in the Giving Something Back catgeory of the European Contact Centre and Customer Service Award 2022 for its work in supporting the community.

It recognises the tremendous work that customer contact companies do in supporting others - including charitable work, national events, pro bono work and local community initiatives. The category also recognises those organisations that encourage and support their people to give something back.

Interact staff at the ECCCSA Awards 2022

The company and its staff members are delighted to have won the prize, as well as being nominated as finalists in the Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year category.

The team have shared that they are thrilled to have been beaten off competition from many of the biggest brands from across Europe and be recognised for making a significant impact to the lives of those who not only work for Interact but for the wider local community.

This year’s European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards saw thousands of contact centre leaders come together to celebrate the very best from across the European contact centre industry.

Michael Pollock, group managing director for Interact, said: “We are passionate about building a business that is centred around community. I’m thrilled for our team to be recognised in this way, for the significant impact they make improving the lives of those who not only work for Interact but for our team’s family, friends and the wider local community.”

The awards have an excellent reputation for being some of the most prestigious across Europe and there is a rigorous judging process carried out by some of the very best European contact centre leaders.