Bosses of family-run business, Siganture Blinds and Shutters, based on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton, say they are delighted to be considered for a British Blind and Shutter Association award, in a competition run by the industry’s governing body.

Family member and business manager, Arron Howard, said: “It’s a really prestigious award and we’re so delighted to have been shortlisted for it.

Steven Kenyon, Arron Howard, Shellie Parrish, Paul Parrish from Signature Blinds and Shutters which has been nominated for a BBSA award. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"People come from all over the world to showcase their products and services in the blinds industry.

“To qualify, we entered our ‘bespoke plantation shutter’ and had to meet all the right criteria, such as customer testimonials, description of the job and any difficulties we faced.

"We started in 1992 with only seven of us and now there are 25 workers.

"It’s a great way to be celebrating our 30 years anniversary.”