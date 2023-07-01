Clare Sweeney of Keepace has reached the finals of the training and coaching category after being selected from almost 1500 nominations and entries.

She set up the fund-raising consultancy group to help not-for-profit organisations generate income to fund their work.

Claire steps in with a plan that will upskill, raise more income and resolve business challenges.

Clare Sweeney

With growing pressure on charities to plug gaps in services and with the soaring cost of living, she provides an invaluable service that is helping vulnerable people in communities across the UK.

Now in its 12th year, the EVAS shines the spotlight on women from all business types.

From social enterprise and small artisan businesses to ground-breaking innovators and global brands, the awards showcase their successes and achievements.

The finalists are the trailblazers and game-changers; the role models who will inspire the next generation of female entrepreneurs and encourage more women and girls to aim high.

These women play an active role in the community and are important contributors to the economy and deserve to be recognised for their accomplishments.

Regional Enterprise Manager, Heather Waters said “NatWest is delighted to support the EVAS for the tenth year running as the Headline sponsor.

“As the UK’s biggest business bank, we know that female-led businesses have a vital role to play in the economy and we are committed to championing the potential of female entrepreneurs.

"The EVAS is a fantastic opportunity to both recognise and celebrate the success of women in enterprise and we look forward to this year’s event and hearing the inspiring stories that the awards shine a light on every year.”

There are 18 awards to be won as well as the highly coveted Outstanding Achievement Award which is open to all finalists.

The high calibre of the entries has increased the pressure on the judging panel who will be responsible for choosing this year’s winners at the next stage when the finalists attend an online interview.

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at The Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Friday September 29.

