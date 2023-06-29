Kerri Pegg, 40, of Cinnamon Brow, Up Holland, is accused of two counts of misconduct in public office and possession of criminal property.

Dressed smartly in a white jacket with nude-coloured trousers and designer sandals, Pegg stood in the dock of court 2 in Preston Magistrates Court, and gave only her name, date of birth and address when asked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that she is accused of entering into a relationship with a male prisoner at Kirkham Prison and signing him out on early release, accepting a Mercedes as a gift and attempting to conceal the origins of that vehicle.

Kirkham Prison

She is also charged with failing to declare County Court Judgments and debt, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely a Mercedes.

The offences are said to have occurred between April 1, 2020 and February 11, 2021.

It is not believed that she is still employed in the senior management team at the prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her lawyer, John Hera, said she would be giving no indication of plea and the proceedings were dealt with in under five minutes.

Because the alleged offences are indictable only – meaning they are so serious they cannot be dealt with at Magistrates Court – Pegg’s case will be passed onto Preston Crown Court.

Her first appearance will be on Thursday, July 27.