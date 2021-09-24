Scott Lees has joined NR Barton

Scott Lees will head up NR Barton’s tax offering, joining the firm with experience across multiple industries including construction, manufacturers and leisure businesses.

His specialist area is in personal and corporate tax advisory for owner managed businesses.

Neil Whittingham, partner at NR Barton, said: “Our success as a firm is down to being able to offer businesses that high-level, specialist expertise.

“Scott is a highly regarded professional and his appointment allows us to do more of the specialist tax planning work that’s in demand from across our client base, especially the larger clients.

“He brings a wealth of experience and ‘top-10’ knowledge, which takes our tax service to the next level.”

Mr Lees previously spent 11 years as a tax manager at Azets (formerly CLB Coopers) in Bolton.

He said: “I’m excited to be bringing the skills and experience gained.

“I have admired the trajectory of the practice from afar in recent times and I’m delighted to be heading up the firm’s tax offering.

“It’s a great opportunity to help the firm further enhance its service offering to existing clients and to expand its growing client base.”