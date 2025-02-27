Wigan-based specialist contractor, Beaver Bridges Ltd have been delighted to announce the awarding of the prestigious Forth Road Bridge cable inspection project.

The deal has been struck with BEAR Scotland working on Behalf of Transport Scotland.

Bear is responsible for the iconic structure – famous for the need to be constantly maintained due to its enormous size - as part of its contract with Transport Scotland to manage and maintain trunk roads in South East Scotland.

The Forth Road Bridge opened in 1964 and is one of Scotland’s most famous landmarks: a suspension bridge with a 1,006m main span and equal side spans of 408m carrying a dual lane carriageway and two active travel routes over the Firth of Forth between Fife and West Lothian.

The main suspension cables are 600mm in diameter and the angle of the main cable varies along its length.

Ince-based Beaver Bridges’ works will include the specialist provision of all temporary, proprietary and permanent works required to enable internal inspections of selected areas of the main cables.

The company says that this significant scheme further solidifies its position as New Civil Engineer – Bridge Contractor of the Year 2024 and reflects Beaver Bridges’ commitment as the premier full-service provider of bridging solutions for both current and prospective clients.

Business director Richard Hinckley said: “We are excited to announce that we've secured a major new project on the iconic Forth Road Bridge.

"This is a huge step forward for Beaver Bridges, and we’re proud to be entrusted with the opportunity to work on such a significant and historic structure.

"Our very experienced team is ready to apply our expertise in bridge engineering to deliver innovative solutions that will enhance the Forth Road Bridge's future.

"This project is just the beginning, and we look forward to expanding our presence in the major bridges sector with many more groundbreaking projects to come.’’

Beaver Bridges is a full turnkey design and build bridging contractor for bridges manufactured from a wide variety of material types.

It provides a complete service including survey, design, manufacture, delivery, and installation.

Clients include the Government, tier 1 and 2 construction clients, companies in the transportation, agriculture and forestry sectors plus private landowners.