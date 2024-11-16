Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at a Wigan firm embraced the mud as they raised money for a centre supporting people with additional needs.

Employees at waste management company SED Services Ltd, in Ashton, took part in a Tough Mudder challenge, which is a muddy obstacle course.

They raised £9,100 for The Hamlet in Bryn, a provision for adults aged 19 to 25 with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

Staff from SED Services Ltd hand over a cheque to trainees at The Hamlet

Director Debbie Baldwin said: “It was a pleasure to raise funds for an amazing cause and we know that the money will make a huge difference to The Hamlet and the incredible trainees that attend there.

"As a board of directors at SED, we wanted to raise money whilst also using the day as a staff team building well-being day and it was so much fun. Everyone who took part enjoyed the challenging experience and have already asked when the next event will be happening.”

Gemma Crompton, director of The Hamlet, said: “We are overwhelmed by the amazing amount raised by SED Services.

"This donation will make a huge difference to our offer at The Hamlet. We are highly passionate about the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and this donation will go towards helping our trainees achieve their silver and gold levels.

"To everyone at SED and the people who donated – thank you, we are truly grateful.”

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s cabinet member for communities, added: “This is a fantastic gesture and one that will make a massive difference to the young people. This is a Wigan business helping the Wigan community. Thanks to Stuart and Debbie Baldwin.”