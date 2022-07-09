Wigan firm's £5,000 target for charity which helps terminally ill children

PE Pipeline Specialists, based in Ashton-In-Makerfield, wants to make the cash to donate to the Blessing in Disguise and the business has set up a Just Giving page where people can make donations.
PE Pipeline had managed to raise £415 at the time of writing.
The money raised will enable the charity to provide a range of essential and special needs equipment, planned activities, and a range of life enhancing experiences and it desperately needs funds from events and donations to continue, as it is a not-for-profit organisation.
Company director Paul Evans said: “I was deeply touched when I attended a business get together and I heard all about Blessing in Disguise and what they do. They are a local charity and need our support.”
Katie Holt, trustee director for Blessing in Disguise, said: “We are very grateful for the support of Paul and the staff at PE Pipeline Specialists, as well as all the other businesses and individuals who have supported us.
“We create a positive focus on enabling freedom to enjoy treasured memories to share with family and loved ones and provide a range of life enhancing experiences helping to improve the quality of life for children and young people with disabilities or life-limiting illnesses.
"The monies raised by PE Pipeline Specialises will be spent on disability equipment and activities.”