Wigan firm's £5,000 target for charity which helps terminally ill children

PE Pipeline Specialists, based in Ashton-In-Makerfield, wants to make the cash to donate to the Blessing in Disguise and the business has set up a Just Giving page where people can make donations.

PE Pipeline had managed to raise £415 at the time of writing.

Abigail with her gait walker from Blessing in Disguise. After using the walker for some while she is able to walk unaided.

The money raised will enable the charity to provide a range of essential and special needs equipment, planned activities, and a range of life enhancing experiences and it desperately needs funds from events and donations to continue, as it is a not-for-profit organisation.

Company director Paul Evans said: “I was deeply touched when I attended a business get together and I heard all about Blessing in Disguise and what they do. They are a local charity and need our support.”

Katie Holt, trustee director for Blessing in Disguise, said: “We are very grateful for the support of Paul and the staff at PE Pipeline Specialists, as well as all the other businesses and individuals who have supported us.

“We create a positive focus on enabling freedom to enjoy treasured memories to share with family and loved ones and provide a range of life enhancing experiences helping to improve the quality of life for children and young people with disabilities or life-limiting illnesses.

A service user with his equipment.