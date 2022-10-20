Wigan firms urged to help people in need as charity holds a gala
A Wigan gala was about more than glitz and glamour as a charity made a call for action from businesses to help people in need.
Wigan firms and members of community groups came together at the DW Stadium as The Brick held a gala to raise funds to support people facing poverty or homelessness.
The charity is facing increased demand for its services during the cost-of-living crisis and needs more safe and secure options for vulnerable people.
Finance and commercial director Keely Dalfen said: “We were delighted to hold The Brick Gala, which this year was a call for action to local businesses to come together to help us to raise as much money as possible.
"This year the money raised will be used to provide additional accommodation provision and practical support for people facing the prospect of homelessness or hardship.”
Billy Aspey, managing director at Mac Groundworks, said: “We are so proud to support such a great cause as the work that The Brick do is incredible.
"Being a local, family firm – born and bred in Wigan – and focussing on social housing, it’s even more important to us that we support the community in any way we can.
"We’ve provided employment opportunities to several people who otherwise wouldn’t get a chance.
"These have proved to be hard workers and are now part of the Mac & Co family.”
The gala included inspirational stories from people supported by The Brick, as well as entertainment from vocalist Gracie O’Brien, from ITV’s The Voice, and Wigan poet Louise Fazakerley, who read her emotive poem about the charity’s work.
Keely said: “We want to thank all the businesses for joining us at The Brick Gala. Together we are looking forward to not only raising vital funds but to also create a movement, a catalyst for change, as poverty, homelessness, and inequality are not inevitable.
"By listening, advocating and providing sustainable solutions that tackle not only the symptoms of poverty but the systems, we can ensure everyone facing homelessness and poverty are given every possible chance to live their best and happiest lives.”