Wigan funeral coachbuilder introduces its latest showpiece vehicle to growing fleet

It’s a vehicle that almost none of us will ever drive, but a Wigan coachbuilder is proudly displaying a high-tech new hearse that it is adding to its funeral fleet.

By Matt Pennington
Published 8th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

By using computer-aided design, Wilcox Limousines has been able to add a five-door Mercedes hearse – one of the most luxurious and largest cars of its kind available on the market.

The Hindley Green-based firm has produced a “breathtaking” vehicle centred around the iconic Mercedes E-class which, bosses say, is designed to offer a dignified and memorable send-off thanks to its industry-leading design and attention to detail.

State-of-the-art air suspension ensures a smooth ride over any road surface, and the nine-speed gearbox makes long distance journeys comfortable and effortless – while helping to improve fuel economy.

The latest addition to Wilcox's fleet of hearses is a 5-door Mercedes.The latest addition to Wilcox's fleet of hearses is a 5-door Mercedes.
As the largest hearse on the market, this vehicle is described by Wilcox bosses as the optimal funeral service car, also having a high playload thanks to a large deck system.

Alongside a range of driving modes and specialist interior features, the vehicle is also available in a variety of colours, including a white edition set to be delivered overseas in the coming weeks – a representation of the coachbuilder’s global ambitions.

Jade Wilcox, Managing Director said: “Once again, our talented team have created a truly memorable vehicle that we are all immensely proud of. We have used some advanced CAD techniques to create a seamless finish on the hearse, which matches the innate elegance that Mercedes Benz prides itself on.

"When converting a vehicle into a hearse, there are a lot of moving parts, with specialists working in collaboration throughout the process — so when the final vehicle leaves the factory — there is a real sense of collective pride across the team”

Wilcox Limousines is run by second and third-generation family members and employs more than 70 staff across two locations. The brand is widely recognised for its constantly innovative designs, creative flair and years of experience producing first-class vehicles.

Jade said: “This is actually the largest certified hearse available on the market, which is quite some achievement. It is the ultimate vehicle to facilitate a dignified and memorable send off, which at the end of the day, is what we always strive to achieve and is the foundation beneath every innovation at Wilcox.

"We can’t wait to deliver the first vehicles to their new owners and it's amazing to think that one of them is even destined for international buyers!”

