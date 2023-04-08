Wigan funeral coachbuilder introduces its latest showpiece vehicle to growing fleet

By using computer-aided design, Wilcox Limousines has been able to add a five-door Mercedes hearse – one of the most luxurious and largest cars of its kind available on the market.

The Hindley Green-based firm has produced a “breathtaking” vehicle centred around the iconic Mercedes E-class which, bosses say, is designed to offer a dignified and memorable send-off thanks to its industry-leading design and attention to detail.

State-of-the-art air suspension ensures a smooth ride over any road surface, and the nine-speed gearbox makes long distance journeys comfortable and effortless – while helping to improve fuel economy.

The latest addition to Wilcox's fleet of hearses is a 5-door Mercedes.

As the largest hearse on the market, this vehicle is described by Wilcox bosses as the optimal funeral service car, also having a high playload thanks to a large deck system.

Alongside a range of driving modes and specialist interior features, the vehicle is also available in a variety of colours, including a white edition set to be delivered overseas in the coming weeks – a representation of the coachbuilder’s global ambitions.

Jade Wilcox, Managing Director said: “Once again, our talented team have created a truly memorable vehicle that we are all immensely proud of. We have used some advanced CAD techniques to create a seamless finish on the hearse, which matches the innate elegance that Mercedes Benz prides itself on.

"When converting a vehicle into a hearse, there are a lot of moving parts, with specialists working in collaboration throughout the process — so when the final vehicle leaves the factory — there is a real sense of collective pride across the team”

Wilcox Limousines is run by second and third-generation family members and employs more than 70 staff across two locations. The brand is widely recognised for its constantly innovative designs, creative flair and years of experience producing first-class vehicles.

Jade said: “This is actually the largest certified hearse available on the market, which is quite some achievement. It is the ultimate vehicle to facilitate a dignified and memorable send off, which at the end of the day, is what we always strive to achieve and is the foundation beneath every innovation at Wilcox.