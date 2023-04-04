Ethel Street received a letter to say she had 28 days to leave Brandreth Lodge nursing home in Parbold and find "a suitable alternative placement”.

Shortly afterwards, her son says Mrs Street was admitted to a stroke unit at Southport and General District Hospital.

Stephen Street said: "She had been in the home for three years and there was no reason why she was evicted. She's been no trouble.

Ethel Street, 96, was admitted to hospital shortly after being handed a termination of residency contract by the care home

"My mum was no worse – and probably a lot better – than a lot of the old ladies in there. Soon after receiving the letter, she had a stroke and had to go to hospital for two weeks. She still can't speak, can't walk and can't even get out of bed without a hoist.

"It was stressful for me, let alone Mum. It seems so inhuman really. She's 96 and she shouldn't have to put up with that.

"They should have a bit more respect when people get to her age."

The home has issued a statement which infers Mrs Street’s departure may be linked to a family member, friend or other visitor posing a threat to residents or staff, but does not elaborate further.

Mr Street, 72, said his mum has now left hospital and is recovering at a Burscough care home.

Mrs Street hails from Shevington and worked as a fashion designer, running her own shop in Parbold.

Brandreth Lodge nursing home, owned and run by MDS Healthcare (Care Homes) Ltd, was rated as “requires improvement" – the second lowest of four possible ratings – in its most recent CQC inspection, published in September 2021.

The letter to Mrs Street, dated February 10, reads: "With regret, this is to let you know that the decision has been made to give you a 28-day period of notice of the termination of your residency with us.

"We have reached this conclusion because we are unable to continue to provide best service of care and well-being.

"We will work intensively with you, your representatives and social services to find a suitable alternative placement for you before the end of the notice period.

"If you wish to transfer to that new placement before the expiry of the notice, we of course have no objection and will not charge beyond your actual transfer date."

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said: "We are aware that the provider of this privately run care home has served notice in this case.

"Since we understand this decision was taken as per the conditions of the contract arrangements, we are unable to comment further."

A spokesperson for the home said: “We take our responsibility to safeguard and protect our residents extremely seriously. If our staff are made aware of a situation where a family member, friend or any person visiting a resident may be abusing their position of trust or posing a threat to the resident, other residents or members of our dedicated care staff, we will always take appropriate and necessary action.

"The decision to secure more appropriate accommodation for this resident was prompted by concerns for her welfare and not taken lightly. It was made jointly with the resident and their social worker after consultation with the CQC, LCC, social services and other stakeholders.