Wilcox Limousines, based in Hindley Green, which specialises in the conversion of cars into hearses and limousine has been nominated for the Quality Organisation of the Year prize.

The International Quality Awards, are designed to recognise such endeavours and were established by CQI, the professional body for experts in improving product, project and service quality.

As a registered charity with a Royal Charter, CQI designed the awards to celebrate excellence within the quality profession, across a range of industries.

The company, which has being in operation for over 70 years, has established a keen focus on consumer preference, with a flexible approach to the changing landscape of the industry, under the fresh leadership of managing director, Jade Wilcox.

In March 2020, during the hardships of the pandemic, the brand underwent an internal restructuring to ensure it was optimising growth, while maintaining the same high standards upon which it has built its reputation — with Jade being an integral part of this process.

Jade said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted for this internationally recognised award.

"At Wilcox, quality is so important and we work tirelessly to ensure all of our vehicles are built to the same high standards as they were when founded by my grandfather in 1948.

"To be recognised on the international stage is a true testament to our amazing team, who are the real driving force behind the brand.

“The pandemic has presented an unprecedented set of challenges to every industry including our own – so this shortlisting has put a real spring in our step as we continue to produce high-quality vehicles the Wilcox way.”

Wilcox Limousines is run by second and third generation family members and employs over 150 staff in two locations in Wigan and Northampton.

It was established in 1948 by husband and wife team, William and May Wilcox, fulfilling a dream of running their own business and, over the past seven decades, has grown to become one of the largest funeral vehicle dealerships in Europe.

Since 1969, Wilcox Limousines has been working with Jaguar Land Rover and is one of only two Jaguar Land Rover-authorised convertors in the world. It also holds the UK concessionaire for Nilsson Volvo funeral vehicles.

Over the years, Wilcox has built vehicles for use by the British Royal Family as well as for state funerals around the world.

The brand is widely recognised for its constantly innovative designs, creative flair and years of experience producing first-class vehicles.

Wilcox also distributes all over the world, having tapped into the wider international market.

Jade added: “We ensure to create the perfect environment for personal development and collective innovation. There are some exciting developments in the pipeline and I am really excited for what the future holds.”