A Wigan garden centre has said it has lost tens of thousands of pounds in sales due to road closures.

Back Lane in Appley BridGe was closed for resurfacing works at the end of April for five days.

Golden Days Garden Centre was annoyed after the closure announced a week before it happened and coincided with a peak trading period for the business.

The site, which has eight franchises employing nearly 60 people, is said to have suffered a six-figure losses in total.

Now the road is due to be closed for a further three days for works from June 22, meaning further losses.

Golden Days general manager Richard Ravenscroft said: “These decisions are completely arbitrary with no consultation or regard for the effect on the businesses concerned.

"They effect real people’s livelihoods and future investment in the business during particularly challenging economic times.

"Its a really difficult season, its been a cold wet spring and we’re struggling for every customer as it is.

"When they close the road, our customers are just wiped out.

"The business stays open because we have to try and trade.

"To be fair to the contractors did their best to allow access from either way.

"But it profoundly influences our trade when they say the road is closed people just don’t come.”

Mr Ravenscroft is worried about what the long term impacts of these road closures could be.

He says he has contacted Wigan Council and was told it was essential due to works being carried out by United Utilities.

Mr Ravenscroft added: “Its one thing to close the road down in front of a house but to do it in front of essentially eight businesses without speaking to them is particularly annoying.

"I just think they don’t consider the effect on businesses.

"When turnover drops by that degree, we’re on tight margins and times are tough.

"The only way to then recoup that money is to cut your overheads.

"I complained online to the council and they sent back a reply saying: ‘the proposed works are to be undertaken to remove lead pipe work from a neighbouring property and replace it with plastic, it has been permitted due to health risks damaged lead pipes can cause, I’m sorry about the disruption this will cause’”.