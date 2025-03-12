A Wigan firm specialising in accessible bathrooms has expanded its empire.

PROCare is delighted to announce the acquisition of Autumn UK, a Greater Manchester-based manufacturer of high-quality shower screens, doors, and accessibility solutions.

Having worked closely together for over a decade, bosses say this takeoever marks a natural next step in their long-standing partnership and reinforces PROCare’s position as the UK leader in specialist bathroom and wetroom solutions.

A Win for Wigan and Greater Manchester

They add that the acquisition is not just about expanding product offerings, but also about strengthening local manufacturing and securing jobs within the region.

With PROCare’s headquarters in Wigan and Autumn UK’s strong presence in Greater Manchester, this move reinforces the area as a hub for high-quality, specialist bathroom adaptations. It ensures that both businesses can continue to deliver industry-leading products while keeping expertise and employment in the local community.

Retaining Local Expertise & Creating Opportunities

PROCare knows that great products come from great people, that’s why retaining the skilled team at Autumn UK was a top priority.

By keeping their highly experienced workforce, PROCare is preserving decades of expertise, securing jobs, and contributing to the local economy. The acquisition also opens up potential opportunities for further employment growth in the region as demand for specialist adaptation solutions continues to rise.

Brian Lee, Managing Director of PROCare, said: "Autumn UK has been a trusted name in the industry for over 32 years, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring them into the PROCare family. Their products have been a key part of our offering for more than a decade, and this acquisition allows us to build on that success, strengthening our ability to provide high-quality, innovative, and accessible bathroom solutions.

"As a fellow family-run business, we understand the importance of keeping expertise and heritage at the heart of what we do. We’re excited about what this means for the future of PROCare and the customers we serve, especially here in Wigan and across Greater Manchester."

A Future Built on Innovation

Autumn UK is widely recognised as an industry leader, setting the benchmark for high-quality shower doors, enclosures, and screens designed for ease of use, safety, and long-term durability. Their range includes:

Advantage Range – featuring an innovative air-assisted hinge for smoother operation, perfect for users with reduced mobility.Platinum Range – combining functionality and aesthetics to create modern, accessible bathroom solutions.

The acquisition further cements PROCare's reputation as the UK’s leading provider of specialist bathroom and wetroom solutions.

Their comprehensive range includes:

✅ Accessible bathrooms, wetrooms & kitchens✅ Specialist shower screens & doors✅ Adaptation products such as grab rails & shower seats

What This Means for Wigan and Beyond

With this acquisition, customers in Wigan, Greater Manchester, and across the UK can expect even more from PROCare:

Product availability – All Autumn UK products will continue to be available under the PROCare brand.

Reliable lead times – Their strengthened supply chain ensures the same quick turnaround and delivery.

Unrivalled customer service – Their expert team remains committed to providing the best solutions, advice, survey, installation and support.

For housing providers, contractors, local businesses, organisations and homeowners looking for trusted accessibility solutions, PROCare ensure the highest levels of quality and service.

Want to learn more? Visit our website or contact our team today: 📞 01942 206004📧 [email protected]