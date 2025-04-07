Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A glass factory in Wigan is at risk of closure, with the loss of hundreds of jobs.

Electric Glass Fiber UK (EGFU), which is based on Leigh Road in Hindley Green, makes fibre glass for wind turbine blades and replacing the steel in vehicles, trains and planes to increase fuel efficiency.

But its Japanese owner Nippon Electric Glass has announced it is carrying out a strategic review of the business, which could see it sold or even shut down.

Electric Glass Fiber UK, on Leigh Road, Hindley Green

A statement said: “NEG group's composites business has been facing a challenging competitive environment with high prices for raw materials, energy and logistics costs, leading to sluggish sales. This review is part of our ongoing efforts to recover performance.

“During the approximately two-month strategic review period, EGFU will continue its normal operations. We will maintain good co-operative relationships with stakeholders such as employees, customers and suppliers.

“The strategic review will consider various options, including the possibility of selling EGFU or forming strategic partnerships. However, if no optimal option is found, we may have to consider the potential cessation of EGFU's operations.”

EGFU was bought by Nippon in 2016 and two years later it announced a £15m investment in the site.

A symbolic furnace-lighting event took place, with the executive vice-president of NEG Hirokazu Takuechi flying over from Japan to perform the ceremony and Wigan Council’s leader Coun David Molyneux and then-mayor Coun Susan Greensmith among those in attendance.

It incorporated traditional Japanese Shinto and Christian traditions in celebration of a new future.