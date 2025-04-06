Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A firm which chopped down trees and dug up land has been ordered to do remedial work at a quarry after an appeal was thrown out.

West Lancashire Council issued a temporary stop notice in 2023 and an enforcement notice in 2024 regarding work at West Quarry, in Appley Bridge.

It claimed engineering work had been carried out without planning permission, involving “the clearance, excavation and movement of soil and earth the purpose of which appears to the council is to level and regrade the soil and earth within the land”.

Work being carried out on the West Quarry site in Appley Bridge

The enforcement notice stated the work was “inappropriate development” and had a “detrimental effect on the openness of the green belt”.

It said all vegetation and landscaping had been removed from the former landfill site and the work could damage the “pollution control infrastructure”.

Owner Ian McLeod, from AHML Ltd and Northern Diver, appealed the enforcement notice and it was considered by the Planning Inspectorate.

He said some trees were removed under a felling licence from the Forestry Commission, there was still “substantial vegetation and forestry” and work to re-level an embankment of earth aimed to restore it to its former state.

He also denied work had damaged pollution control infrastructure and claimed it had been done “under consultation with the Environment Agency”.

Mr McLeod argued the remedial work ordered by the council was “excessive”.

But the Planning Inspectorate found each ground for appeal had failed and has dismissed his appeal.

It means the enforcement notice stands and the list of remedial work required by the council should be done.

This involves: ceasing the stripping of soils and excavation of the land; grading out all mounds of soil and restoring the land to its previous contours, ensuring landfill gas collection and monitoring infrastructure are protected from damage; removing from the surface any material injurious to its future use as agricultural land and creating a graded surface suitable for seeding; seeding the graded surface with an agricultural grass seed mix; doing landscaping, including tree and shrub planting, to replace “like for like” the vegetation which was removed, including a hedgerow along Appley Lane North; and retaining and maintaining the landscape work.

Ward councillor David Whittington, who is deputy leader of the Conservatives on West Lancashire Council, said: “I am delighted with the inspector’s verdict. It reflects very well on the team at West Lancashire that everything they put forward has been upheld.

"I look forward to the council now getting on and enforcing the decision of the inspector so that we can get back to where we should be on that piece of land.”

A council spokesman said: "We are delighted that the Planning Inspectorate has upheld the enforcement notice issued for unauthorized engineering operations at West Quarry. Their decision highlights the diligent efforts of our officers in addressing significant breaches of planning control.

"Our officers have worked tirelessly with our partners to ensure the restoration of the land and the protection of essential infrastructure. This outcome underscores our commitment to responding strongly to any planning contraventions.

“We are now informing the land owners of our commitment to following up on the notice and anticipate timely compliance with the enforcement requirements.”

“We remain steadfast in our mission to safeguard the community and environment through rigorous planning enforcement. We will continue to act decisively against any breaches to maintain the quality and safety of our borough, as our communities expect."

We tried to contact Mr McLeod via Northern Diver and was told they did not wish to comment.

