Wigan golfers go more than a fair way to raise thousands for a good cause

A golf club in Wigan has made a donation to charity after raising over £5,000 during 2023.
By Matt Pennington
Published 11th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Gathurst Golf Club gifted a total of £6,120 to the British Heart Foundation. Barry Faulkner and Julie Wall, captains of the club raised the money through a series of events throughout 2023, including a 195-mile sponsored walk, charity golf days, raffles and a charity auction.

They presented the impressive total to the British Heart Foundation representative Pippa Aspin to mark the end of their year as captains. The charity was close to their hearts as both have had family affected by heart health issues.

Gathurst Golf Club donated £6,120 to British Heart FoundationGathurst Golf Club donated £6,120 to British Heart Foundation
The pair said: “A huge thank-you goes to all the members of the club for helping to raise this incredible amount. Every penny raised goes towards help finding life-saving research to fix hearts and save lives.”

More information on the work that the British Heart Foundation do all year round can be found on their website.

