Partnership offering free, impartial advice to Wigan residents set to continue

Wigan Council has renewed its partnership with Citizens Advice Wigan Borough, which offers financial support, debt and energy advice, help with benefits and much more.

Since 2018, the council and Citizens Advice have developed a strong relationship which they hope will continue to go from strength to strength over the next five years.

Coun Susan Gambles, the council’s cabinet member for welfare, said: “The cost-of-living crisis has put a lot of pressure on our families and we’re witnessing its impact first-hand. We want to remind communities that we are here for them and to reach out to us as soon as their circumstances change to see what support they might be entitled to.

“Citizens Advice Wigan Borough has been a lifeline to many residents and I’m pleased that we will continue to build on this excellent long-term relationship for the benefit of our customers.”

Lisa Kidston, chief officer at Citizens Advice Wigan Borough, said: “We're really pleased to continue working with Wigan Council and Age UK Wigan Borough to provide access to quality assured, free, impartial and confidential advice.

"Over the last 12 months, we have seen the impact that the cost-of-living crisis is having on residents which is why this service is more important than ever.”

Citizens Advice Wigan Borough hosts several drop-in events across the borough.