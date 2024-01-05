Wigan groups raising money for park playbox which brings joy to community

Two organisations in Wigan are raising money for a permanent playbox at a local park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Springfield & Beech Hill CommUnity and Northern Heart and Soul have teamed up to raise a total of £18,000 for the special container which is created by Playful Anywhere. It will contain family friendly activities which can be accessed for free, including sports equipment, toys and a huge variety of arts and crafts

The community enjoyed a temporary playbox during the summer of 2023 thanks to funding from Awards for All and Brighter Borough Fund by Wigan Council, but it was so well received that they are now hoping to purchase one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pop-up TV studio and newsroom Media Cubs have been working with the young people in the area to create a series of campaign videos to help spread the word. People are being asked to donate just one pound towards the fund.

Angela Fell, Co-founder of Northern Heart & Soul, said: "We’re passionate about there being spaces for children to play and recognising that in some way, adults were no longer in the streets.

“When we trailed the park in the summer, it brought a whole range of people to the park who wouldn’t usually come - so it’s a real community connector and friendship maker.”

Kirsty Day, Media Director at Media Cubs, said: “We’re so pleased that we have been able to support the young people in the community to lead their own campaign, based on their own ideas and passions.

Springfield & Beech Hill CommUnity and Northern Heart and Soul are raising money for a permanent playbox at Beech Hill Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The playbox was a great asset to the park in Summer, and it was absolutely wonderful to see the amount of people enjoying the space together.”

Alexia, aged 11, said: “During the summer holidays, Beech Hill Park became something else. They brought our little park to life with the playbox. Everyday we had dozens of children socialising and playing together.

“Our younger generation was happy and joyful. New friendships were created and it gave us a safe space to just be kids.”