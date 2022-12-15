Wigan hair salon appeals for witnesses after high value break-in
A Wigan hair salon is appealing for information following an early hours burglary from which intruders escaped with £2,000 in cash.
Bang & Loop, situated on High Street, Standish, suffered the break-in during on the morning of Tuesday December 13.
The intruders are believed to have struck at the premises, which sit next to Standish police station, at around 5am, before the till holding in the region of £2,000 and various products were snatched.
A resident of the township had been brave enough to have chased one of the raiders into an alley that runs from High Street to Church Street. However the burglar was not carrying the till, meaning that another person may have been involved – along with a vehicle.
Bang & Loop manager Andrea Keeley said: “We need to ask the people of Standish to check any ring door bells or CCTV that they have to confirm whether there was in fact two people and help us know what direction that they went in.”
A crowbar and hammer were also found in the vicinity of the Co-op on Pole Street.
Andrea said: “Even if the people were to leave the premises with nothing, the costs to repair the damage cost a considerable amount on top of what has been taken.”
In a social media post Andrea said: “Can all info be given to the salon or police. My number if you need me is 0771 132 5456.”
Police can be contacted on 101. Alternatively phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.