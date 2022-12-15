Bang & Loop, situated on High Street, Standish, suffered the break-in during on the morning of Tuesday December 13.

The intruders are believed to have struck at the premises, which sit next to Standish police station, at around 5am, before the till holding in the region of £2,000 and various products were snatched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A resident of the township had been brave enough to have chased one of the raiders into an alley that runs from High Street to Church Street. However the burglar was not carrying the till, meaning that another person may have been involved – along with a vehicle.

The £2,000 contents of the till were taken from Bang and Loop in Standish

Bang & Loop manager Andrea Keeley said: “We need to ask the people of Standish to check any ring door bells or CCTV that they have to confirm whether there was in fact two people and help us know what direction that they went in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A crowbar and hammer were also found in the vicinity of the Co-op on Pole Street.

Andrea said: “Even if the people were to leave the premises with nothing, the costs to repair the damage cost a considerable amount on top of what has been taken.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exterior of Bang and Loop, Standish - the hair salon has been broken into and the till was taken.

In a social media post Andrea said: “Can all info be given to the salon or police. My number if you need me is 0771 132 5456.”

Advertisement Hide Ad