Robber flees with phones after a raid on a Wigan superstore
A number of phones were snatched during a robbery at a Wigan supermarket.
By Charles Graham
26 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
13th Dec 2022, 7:57am
Staff were threatened as the three devices were stolen from the phone shop within Tesco Extra on Cross Street, Hindley.
The robber struck at 2.30pm on Monday December 12 and Greater Manchester Police are appealing for witnesses.
A spokesperson would only say that no weapons were used, that no arrests have so far been made and that inquiries continue into the circumstances.
Anyone with details should ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.